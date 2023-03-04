The Future of Defense: The Next Frontier for Military Flight
Air power is a core component of our national defense ecosystem. As the United States assesses various geopolitical tensions, how might modern air power technology increase competitiveness and propel the U.S. Air Force into the future of defense?
Is the United States making the right investments to ensure readiness? Is the defense industrial base adequately prepared to meet modern defense needs? And what could the future hold for military flight?
While Congress debates Biden’s 2024 budget and the defense spending within it, The Hill will bring together policymakers, Pentagon officials, and experts on the defense industrial base for a discussion on the next frontier of military flight technology.
Thursday, March 23
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT
Speakers:
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Member, Armed Services Committee
- Hon. Frank Kendall III, 26th Secretary of the Air Force
- Hon. Dr. Will Roper, Founder & CEO, Istari; Member, Defense Innovation Board
- John Venable, Senior Research Fellow, Defense Policy, Center for National Defense, The Heritage Foundation
- Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA), Chair, Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee
Sponsor Perspective:
- Amy Gowder, President & CEO, Defense & Systems, GE Aerospace
Moderator:
- Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
Sponsor:
