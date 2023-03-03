trending:

Past Event

Women Out Front

TheHill.com - 03/03/23 2:28 PM ET
Each March, we honor the role women have played in society with Women’s History Month. It is a celebration of women’s contributions to history and culture. 

Women are our teachers, our policymakers, and for the first time, our Vice President. They are “Mom” to some and “CEO” to others. They are a large percentage of our essential workers, pioneers who are setting the stage for the next generation of female leaders.  Women are powerhouses, decision-makers, and advocates fighting for equality.  

The Hill will host a national virtual summit with trailblazing lawmakers, activists, and other female leaders, spanning various sectors, who have paved the way.  

March 22, 2023
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD
  • Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ranking Member, Senate Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee
  • Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Philanthropist
  • Hannah Fried, Executive Director & Co-Founder, All Voting Is Local
  • Isabella Guzman, Administrator, Small Business Administration
  • Deb Haaland, United States Secretary of the Interior
  • Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Member, House Appropriations Committee 
  • Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President & Director of the Gender Policy Council, The White House
  • Ronna McDaniel, Chair, RNC
  • Daniela Pierre-Bravo, Reporter & Author
  • Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Co-Founder & Co-Chair, Women in STEM Caucus
  • Ramesh Sepehrrad, Iranian-American Author & Scholar
  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Member, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence 

Moderator:

  • Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillWomen

