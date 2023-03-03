Women Out Front

Each March, we honor the role women have played in society with Women’s History Month. It is a celebration of women’s contributions to history and culture.

Women are our teachers, our policymakers, and for the first time, our Vice President. They are “Mom” to some and “CEO” to others. They are a large percentage of our essential workers, pioneers who are setting the stage for the next generation of female leaders. Women are powerhouses, decision-makers, and advocates fighting for equality.

The Hill will host a national virtual summit with trailblazing lawmakers, activists, and other female leaders, spanning various sectors, who have paved the way.

March 22, 2023

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Sarah Kate Ellis , President & CEO, GLAAD

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) , Ranking Member, Senate Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee

Gisele Barreto Fetterman , Philanthropist

Hannah Fried , Executive Director & Co-Founder, All Voting Is Local

Isabella Guzman , Administrator, Small Business Administration

Deb Haaland , United States Secretary of the Interior

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) , Member, House Appropriations Committee

Jennifer Klein , Assistant to the President & Director of the Gender Policy Council, The White House

Ronna McDaniel, Chair, RNC

Daniela Pierre-Bravo , Reporter & Author

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) , Co-Founder & Co-Chair, Women in STEM Caucus

Ramesh Sepehrrad , Iranian-American Author & Scholar

, Iranian-American Author & Scholar Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Member, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Moderator:

Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter, The Hill

