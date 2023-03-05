trending:

Past Event

On the Record with Rep. Sam Graves

The Hill Events - 03/05/23 2:49 PM ET
The Hill’s “On the Record” interviews go beyond the headlines with decision makers and influencers from Congress, the administration, and newsmakers. 

Join us Thursday, March 23 as we sit down with Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), new chair of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee to talk about his priorities for the 118th Congress.

Rep. Graves is a lifelong resident of Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District, a small businessman and a sixth-generation family farmer. 

As Chairman, Rep. Graves leads the Committee as it has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation – the aviation system, highways and bridges, transit and rail transportation, pipelines, and maritime and waterborne transportation. Rep. Graves role in transportation is critical as he works on behalf of Missouri’s 34,000 highway miles and 10,400 bridges in need of maintenance and repair as well as the 6th Congressional District’s two major rivers – the Missouri and the Mississippi.

March 23, 2023
3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

