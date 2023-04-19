trending:

Expanding Access to Alzheimer’s Care & Treatment

Sponsored by: Eli Lilly - 04/19/23 11:39 AM ET
About 1 in 9 Americans over 65 suffers from Alzheimer’s. It is the sixth leading cause of death and the most expensive disease in the United States, and there is no cure. This year, the disease is expected to carry a $345 billion price tag, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.   

Unfortunately, treatment options are still limited. However, earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for the drug Leqembi, but due to the controversial approval of another drug, Aduhelm, in 2021 based on mixed evidence of its efficacy, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have declined to cover these new drugs under most circumstances.  

Why is CMS declining coverage, and where are we in terms of new treatments on the horizon? And what can be done to address disparities and ensure all communities receive needed care? 

The Hill will bring together lawmakers, researchers, doctors, caregivers, and patients to explore the latest treatments and roadblocks and investigate what more needs to be done to curb this disease. 

Thursday, May 11, 2023
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA), Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Co-Sponsor, Access to Innovative Treatments Act
  • Dr. Anna Burke, Karsten Solheim Chair for Dementia; Medical Director, Alzheimer’s & Memory Disorders, Barrow Neurological Institute
  • Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member, Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Co-Sponsor, The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act 
  • William Collier, Caregiver Advocate
  • Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Ranking Member, Health Subcommittee, House Energy & Commerce Committee
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Administrator, FDA; Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
  • Betsy Huber, President, The National Grange
  • Ian Kremer, Executive Director, Leaders Engaged on Alzheimer’s Disease (LEAD) Coalition
  • Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL), Member, House Ways & Means Committee; Co-Sponsor, Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act
  • Dr. Gladys Maestre, Neuroepidemiologist & Professor, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine
  • Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Founder & Co-Chair, Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Dr. Joanne Pike, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association 
  • Pamela Price, Deputy Director, The Balm in Gilead
  • Jay Reinstein, Alzheimer’s Patient Advocate
  • Dr. Sean Tunis, Senior Fellow, Tufts Center for the Evaluation of Value & Risk in Health

Moderators:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
  • Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter, The Hill
  • Cheyanne Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill

Sponsor:

With more than 30 years of dedication to finding solutions for Alzheimer’s, Lilly is proud of our progress to advance the science for this devastating disease. Lilly’s neurodegeneration pipeline reflects innovation, investments and collaborations aimed at the entire spectrum of Alzheimer’s, including disease-modifying therapies that target the underlying causes of the disease, symptomatic therapies, and imaging and blood biomarkers to support the potential for earlier detection. We believe that we are on the brink of meaningful change for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. However, the potential benefits of new Alzheimer’s disease therapies may only be realized when patients have timely and equitable access to both diagnostics and therapeutics. We remain hopeful for patients and their families. Learn more.

