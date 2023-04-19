Expanding Access to Alzheimer’s Care & Treatment

About 1 in 9 Americans over 65 suffers from Alzheimer’s. It is the sixth leading cause of death and the most expensive disease in the United States, and there is no cure. This year, the disease is expected to carry a $345 billion price tag, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Unfortunately, treatment options are still limited. However, earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for the drug Leqembi, but due to the controversial approval of another drug, Aduhelm, in 2021 based on mixed evidence of its efficacy, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have declined to cover these new drugs under most circumstances.

Why is CMS declining coverage, and where are we in terms of new treatments on the horizon? And what can be done to address disparities and ensure all communities receive needed care?

The Hill will bring together lawmakers, researchers, doctors, caregivers, and patients to explore the latest treatments and roadblocks and investigate what more needs to be done to curb this disease.

Thursday, May 11, 2023

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) , Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Co-Sponsor, Access to Innovative Treatments Act

, Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Co-Sponsor, Access to Innovative Treatments Act Dr. Anna Burke , Karsten Solheim Chair for Dementia; Medical Director, Alzheimer’s & Memory Disorders, Barrow Neurological Institute

, Karsten Solheim Chair for Dementia; Medical Director, Alzheimer’s & Memory Disorders, Barrow Neurological Institute Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) , Ranking Member, Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Co-Sponsor, The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act

, Ranking Member, Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Co-Sponsor, The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act William Collier , Caregiver Advocate

, Caregiver Advocate Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) , Ranking Member, Health Subcommittee, House Energy & Commerce Committee

, Ranking Member, Health Subcommittee, House Energy & Commerce Committee Dr. Scott Gottlieb , Former Administrator, FDA; Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

, Former Administrator, FDA; Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute Betsy Huber , President, The National Grange

, President, The National Grange Ian Kremer , Executive Director, Leaders Engaged on Alzheimer’s Disease (LEAD) Coalition

, Executive Director, Leaders Engaged on Alzheimer’s Disease (LEAD) Coalition Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) , Member, House Ways & Means Committee; Co-Sponsor, Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act

, Member, House Ways & Means Committee; Co-Sponsor, Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act Dr. Gladys Maestre , Neuroepidemiologist & Professor, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine

, Neuroepidemiologist & Professor, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) , Founder & Co-Chair, Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease

, Founder & Co-Chair, Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease Dr. Joanne Pike , CEO, Alzheimer’s Association

, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association Pamela Price , Deputy Director, The Balm in Gilead

, Deputy Director, The Balm in Gilead Jay Reinstein , Alzheimer’s Patient Advocate

, Alzheimer’s Patient Advocate Dr. Sean Tunis, Senior Fellow, Tufts Center for the Evaluation of Value & Risk in Health

Moderators:

Bob Cusack , Editor in Chief, The Hill

, Editor in Chief, The Hill Julia Manchester , National Political Reporter, The Hill

, National Political Reporter, The Hill Cheyanne Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill

