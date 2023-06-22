trending:

Past Event

Profits Over Patients: How the Big Business of Hospitals Harms Consumers – “InHospitable” Film Screening

TheHill.com - 06/22/23 10:07 PM ET
Across the country, hospitals are acting like big businesses with one thing in mind: profits. From mergers and acquisitions that leave longtime patients out in the cold, to nonprofit hospitals skirting charity requirements while hounding low-income patients for unpaid bills, hospitals are prioritizing profits over patients. 

Join us for a panel discussion on the need to recenter our nation’s hospital system around patient care. After the panel, we’ll screen the documentary film “InHospitable,” which exposes our dysfunctional health care system and the big business of nonprofit hospitals. This gripping film tells an inspiring David and Goliath story of patients and activists as they fight UPMC, a multi-billion-dollar hospital system, for making vital care unaffordable for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable patients in western Pennsylvania.

Thursday, June 22 
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Cocktails & Networking: 5:00 PM
Panel Discussion: 5:30 PM
Screening: 6:00 PM

Miracle Theatre
535 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Speakers:

  • Sandra C. Alvarez, Director/Producer, InHospitable documentary film
  • Vicki Arnett, Nurse & Patient Advocate
  • Hon. Donna Christensen, MD, Former U.S. Representative (D-Virgin Islands); Physician; Board Member, CQC
  • Frederick Isasi, Executive Director, Families USA
  • Jason Resendez, Health Care Advocate; Board Member, CQC

Moderator:

  • Rina Shah, Political Strategist & Commentator

Sponsor:

Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) is a diverse coalition of patient and consumer advocates working to ensure patients remain at the front of the health care debate. We support ensuring high-quality, affordable health care for all, improving insurance design to better meet the needs of consumers and transforming the health care delivery system to put patients at the center. Americans are desperate for health care reforms, and our lawmakers have a duty to ensure all patients can access quality, affordable care for themselves and their families. Learn more at www.consumers4qualitycare.org

