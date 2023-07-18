trending:

More than Memory Loss: Caring for those with Alzheimer’s 

Sponsored by: Otsuka - 07/18/23 1:54 PM ET
Alzheimer’s disease affects about 55 million people worldwide, including 6.5 million Americans, and has no cure. Some patients with Alzheimer’s sometimes show signs of extreme aggression or become restless and anxious as their brains lose the ability to negotiate with new stimulus. 

Agitation is a common neuropsychiatric symptom in Alzheimer’s dementia and one of the most complex and stressful aspects of caring for people living with the condition. It is reported in approximately half of people with Alzheimer’s dementia and is associated with earlier alternative living placement. 

What do patients, caregivers and families navigating the complexities of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s need to know? How are researchers and doctors better understanding risk factors and diagnoses? What policy actions can prioritize research, detection and treatment? And what are the access considerations for patients and their caregivers as they navigate this difficult symptom? 

The Hill will bring together caregivers, patients, clinical experts, and lawmakers to answer these questions and more as we discuss the fight against Alzheimer’s and breakthroughs in providing relief to those who suffer from agitation and aggression.  

LOCATION
National Press Club Holeman Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

DATE & TIME
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
8:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking
8:30 AM – Programming Begins
9:45 AM – Programming Concludes

Speakers:

  • Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Chair, Ways & Means Subcommittee on Health
  • Sue Peschin, President & CEO, Alliance for Aging Research
  • Jen Pettis, Director of Strategic Alliances, The Gerontological Society of America
  • Jackie Pinkowitz, Co-FounderDementia Action Alliance
  • Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA), Author, CHANGE Act
  • Carrie Shaw, Alzheimer’s Caregiver
  • Chad Worz, Executive Director, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Dr. John Kraus, Chief Medical Officer, Otsuka
  • Debra Barrett, VP – Corporate Affairs, Otsuka

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

SPONSOR:

Otsuka is a healthcare company driven by our purpose and defined by our beliefs. At Otsuka, we hold a deep respect for the value of every mind, and we will not rest until mental illnesses and brain diseases are approached with the same priority and urgency as our physical health and recognized as chronic diseases that warrant early, equitable, and accessible intervention. Otsuka is committed to shaping and responding to the regulatory, reimbursement and legislative environment so that we can research, develop, and deliver treatment to those in need. Through products, programs, policies, and advocacy, Otsuka-people will defy any limitation that stands in their way until every mind is valued. Discover our commitment to health for every mind.

