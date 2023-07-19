trending:

Past Event

How New Pathways to Credit are Changing the Small Business Landscape 

Sponsored by: Wells Fargo - 07/19/23 12:34 PM ET
Sponsored by: Wells Fargo - 07/19/23 12:34 PM ET

 

 
 

 

 
 

In 2021 and 2022, a record 10.5 million small business applications were filed in the United States, the strongest two years on record. While entrepreneurship is on the rise, only 30 percent of small business owners reported their credit needs were met in the most recent Small Business Optimism Index by the National Federation of Independent Business.  

As traditional financing models prove to be insufficient, fintech company Hello Alice recently announced the launch of the Business Health Score, a new metric that goes beyond the individual FICO Score to help entrepreneurs access capital, make informed financial decisions and achieve long-term success through a real-time recommendation engine.  

Where do we go from here, and how will the new Business Health Score open doors to credit opportunities for underserved small businesses?  

On July 19, join The Hill for a special in-person event to answer these very questions as event sponsor Wells Fargo announces an innovative small business credit initiative. Be one of the first to know and hear from members of the administration, Congress, financial services industry, and small business owners directly.  

LOCATION
National Press Club Holeman Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

DATE & TIME
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
8:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking
8:30 AM – Programming Begins
10:00 AM – Programming Concludes

Speakers:

  • Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder & President, Hello Alice
  • Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH), Ranking Member, Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, & Capital Access
  • Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Entrepreneurial Development
  • Jonathan Ortmans, President, Global Entrepreneurship Network
  • Diana Rios Jasso, Founder & CEO, Jarabe Gourmet Pops
  • Holly Wade, Executive Director, NFIB Research

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Otis Rolley, President, Wells Fargo Foundation

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

SPONSOR:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Learn more.

