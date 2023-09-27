2024 GOP Debate Breakdown: The Second Republican Primary Debate
Join The Hill for its second installment of the “2024 Debate Breakdown.”
The Hill’s Congressional Reporter Mychael Schnell will break down the top moments from the second GOP Primary debate and get reactions from both Democrats and Republicans.
Wednesday, September 27
11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT
Speakers:
- Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
- Alex Gangitano, White House Correspondent, The Hill
- Julia Manchester, National Political Correspondent, The Hill
- Mychael Schnell, Congressional Reporter, The Hill
- Sarah Chamberlain, President & CEO, Republican Main Street Partnership; President & Founder, Women2Women Conversations Tour; Republican Strategist
- Mo Elleithee, Executive Director, Georgetown Institute of Politics & Public Service
- Michael Starr Hopkins, Founding Partner, Northern Starr Strategies; Democratic Strategist
- Johanna Maska, Political Contributor, NewsNation; CEO, Global Situation Room; Former White House Director of Press Advance
- Morgan Ortagus, Founder, Polaris National Security; Former Spokesperson, Department of State
Have a question? Tweet us @TheHillEvents
using #TheHillDebates2024