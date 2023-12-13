Medicare Drug Price Negotiation: How to Ensure Access & Equity 

Thanks to the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), millions of Americans are seeing savings in their annual healthcare costs. So far, the law has extended Marketplace affordability, capped the cost of insulin at $35 per month for people with Medicare, eliminated out-of-pocket costs for recommended vaccines, and improved access to affordable prescription drugs.



Starting in 2026 for certain Part D drugs and in 2028 for certain Part B drugs, the federal government will exercise new authority to negotiate prices with drug companies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced the first 10 drugs that will be at the center of these landmark negotiations.



What access and equity concerns do policymakers, patient advocates, providers, and academics have as the Medicare drug price negotiations for 2026 get underway? What still needs to be done to ensure older adults, people with disabilities, and underserved communities receive the care and treatments they need?



Join The Hill for a deep dive into these questions with health officials, lawmakers, and advocates.

LOCATION

In person at Top of the Hill, 1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002 & streaming nationally

DATE & TIME

Wednesday, December 13

8:00 AM ET Registration & Networking

8:30 AM ET Programming Begins

9:45 AM ET Programming Concludes

Program Segments:

Sponsor Perspective Presented by the Alliance for Aging Research Sue Peschin , President & CEO, Alliance for Aging Research

, President & CEO, Alliance for Aging Research Dr. Sara D. Collins, Interventional Cardiologist and Co-Chair, Health and Policy Committee, Association of Black Cardiologists Panel | Drug Price Negotiations | In conversation with Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill Craig Garthwaite , Director of Healthcare, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

, Director of Healthcare, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University Melissa Mitchell , Executive Director, Global Coalition on Aging

, Executive Director, Global Coalition on Aging Gary A. Puckrein , President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum

, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum Kurt Schrader, Principal, Williams & Jensen & Former U.S. Representative (D-OR) Headliner Interview | Patients & Providers | In conversation with Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), Vice Chair, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health Headliner Interview | Addressing Barriers | In conversation with Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA), Member, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health

Have a question? Reach us on social media @TheHillEvents using #TheHillHealth

Sponsor: