trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Khanna: Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent debt crisis

by Julia Shapero - 01/24/23 12:31 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/24/23 12:31 PM ET
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) suggested on Monday that President Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent a crisis over the debt ceiling.

“I think we’re going to have a rocky time,” Khanna told Bloomberg News. “It’s not great for the political system, but at the end of the day I don’t think the United States is going to default.”

“The question is whether it’s going to come to unilateral action by the executive branch,” he said, adding, “I hope it doesn’t.”

The U.S. hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to implement “extraordinary measures” to prevent the government from defaulting on its debt. These measures should give Congress until early June to address the debt ceiling, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

However, House Republicans have sought to tie a debt ceiling increase to spending cuts — a nonstarter for congressional Democrats and the White House, who have called for a clean increase of the debt limit. 

This potential showdown has led to growing concerns that the U.S. could default on its debt and trigger a global economic crisis.

In response, Khanna suggested several ways that the Biden administration could unilaterally take action on the issue. One method that the California Democrat proposed, minting the $1 trillion coin, has already been largely dismissed by Yellen.

“It truly is not by any means to be taken as a given that the [Federal Reserve] would do it, and I think especially with something that’s a gimmick,” Yellen told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. “The Fed is not required to accept it, there’s no requirement on the part of the Fed. It’s up to them what to do.”

Khanna also floated the possibility that the Treasury could issue bonds with higher interest rates, essentially using an accounting trick to allow the U.S. to continue to pay its debts. However, this method could decrease confidence in the market, Bloomberg News noted.

Biden could also argue that the U.S. government ignore the debt ceiling in favor of respecting the spending that Congress has already approved, Khanna said.

A pair of law professors from Cornell University and the University of Florida have previously argued for this as the “least unconstitutional option,” claiming that Congress has given the president several mandates — to abide by its authorized spending, taxing and debt limit — that cannot all be complied with at once if the debt ceiling is reached, according to Vox.

Khanna also criticized House Republicans’ stance on the debt ceiling in his interview with Bloomberg News, pointing to the debt accrued under GOP leadership.

“We’re looking at paying the debt largely accrued by Republicans and Republicans are saying ‘we don’t want to pay up the debt we incurred,’” Khanna added. “I say let’s not negotiate whether we pay our debts. Of course we pay our debts.”

Tags Biden debt ceiling debt ceiling showdown federal reserve House Republicans Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Joe Biden President Biden Ro Khanna Ro Khanna Treasury Department

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  4. GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian ...
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  7. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  8. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  9. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  10. Subsidies have boosted Affordable Care Act’s enrollment. It’s setting up a ...
  11. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  12. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  15. Ohio governor says FEMA will provide resources to East Palestine
  16. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  17. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  18. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video