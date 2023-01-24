trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Treasury taking another ‘extraordinary’ step to avoid default

by Stephen Neukam - 01/24/23 2:04 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/24/23 2:04 PM ET
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Yellen and other top financial officials of the Group of 20 rich and industrial nations are gathering in the Indonesian island of Bali for meetings that begin Friday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The Treasury Department is expanding the “extraordinary” measures that it is resorting to in order to stave off a U.S. debt default while lawmakers fight over what to do over the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional leaders that she would suspend reinvestment into a large government retirement fund, after announcing similar actions last week as the U.S. reaches its debt ceiling.

The U.S. reached its technical borrowing limit of around $31.4 trillion last week, but Yellen told lawmakers that the Treasury would be able to enact accounting moves, such as the one announced Tuesday, to be able to pay the government’s bills until sometime in June. She has also said the department will cash in on some existing investments and suspend reinvestment into other retirement plans.

Yellen did not provide an updated estimate on when the department will exhaust such measures to continue to make payments on the government’s responsibilities.

Lawmakers have been unable to find much common ground on raising the debt ceiling. Republican leadership has said it wants commitments on spending cuts from the White House and Democrats for raising the debt ceiling. The possibility of spending cuts is something the White House said it will not negotiate on. Congressional Democrats have urged for a swift increase to the borrowing limit.

Last week the White House signaled that President Biden was planning to meet with McCarthy on the debt ceiling issue but said there was no set date for the sit-down. 

Experts have warned that a U.S. default on its debt would be disastrous for the economy. A new analysis from Moody’s this week predicted that a default could cost 6 million jobs and push the unemployment rate to 7 percent.

Tags Biden borrowing limit debt default Debt limit default Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Kevin McCarthy Treasury Department

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  4. GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian ...
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  7. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  8. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  9. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  10. Subsidies have boosted Affordable Care Act’s enrollment. It’s setting up a ...
  11. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  12. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  15. Ohio governor says FEMA will provide resources to East Palestine
  16. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  17. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  18. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video