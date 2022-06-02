trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
healthcare

Chicago, Philadelphia, LA County record first monkeypox cases

by Maureen Breslin - 06/02/22 3:58 PM ET
CDC/Getty Images
In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient’s hand.

Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles County all announced their first monkeypox cases Thursday amid growing concerns about the outbreak in the United States.

All three locations’ public health departments are currently awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the presumed cases.

“The patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case. Although the patient is symptomatic, they are doing well and not hospitalized. They are isolated from others,” the Los Angeles County announcement said, assuring that the general public’s risk of monkeypox remains low.

“The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health, announced today a single presumptive monkeypox case in an adult male Chicago resident with recent travel history to Europe,” wrote the Chicago agency in its announcement.

“The threat to Philadelphians from monkeypox is extremely low,” said Health Department Acute Communicable Disease Program Manager Dana Perella, with the health department adding that any details about the patient’s case will remain anonymous to protect the privacy of the patient.

“Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19 and is containable particularly when prompt care is sought for symptoms,” Perella added. “Vaccine to prevent or lessen the severity of illness is available through the CDC for high-risk contacts of persons infected with monkeypox, as is antiviral treatment for patients with monkeypox. I believe that residents and visitors should feel safe to do all the fun things Philadelphia has to offer, with the proper precautions.”

The CDC has confirmed monkeypox cases in 10 states so far, not including states that have pending confirmation. The state of Georgia announced its first CDC-confirmed case on Thursday.

A man in Massachusetts had the first confirmed U.S. monkeypox case after traveling to Canada in the middle of last month. That came following several confirmed cases throughout Europe.

The CDC urges anyone who has a rash that looks like monkeypox to speak with their health care provider and warns that men who have sex with men may be at higher risk, though notes that any person who comes in close contact with someone with monkeypox can become infected.

Tags California Centers for Disease The Control and Preventio Chicago Chicago Chicago Georgia Illinois Los Angeles Los Angeles Los Angeles monkeypox Monkeypox monkeypox monkeypox outbreak Pennsylvania Philadelphia Philadelphia Philadelphia Philadelphia Health Department public health United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  3. White House says kids under 5 could ...
  4. Biden lays groundwork for risky ...
  5. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  6. Putin fires five more generals: report
  7. Trump endorses Masters in Arizona ...
  8. Florida Supreme Court’s decision ...
  9. Gohmert fires back at Democrats on ...
  10. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
  11. Pelosi says House will move on ...
  12. Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee ...
  13. Cheney shoots down MyPillow CEO ...
  14. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  15. Washington Post adds editor’s note ...
  16. Nadler seeks to preempt GOP arguments ...
  17. Bribing some voters by forgiving ...
  18. Bill Barr after Sussmann ...
Load more

Video

See all Video