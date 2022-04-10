Athey: Speech isn’t free if it can’t be used to criticize powerful politicians

Journalist Amber Athey contended that the United States is not a free democracy after she was fired from a radio station after she tweeted about Vice President Harris’ outfit at the State of the Union address.

“We don’t really live in a free democratic society if you can’t criticize our most powerful politicians. I mean this is kind of like an elites versus the rest of us kind of story too,” Athey said while appearing on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

Athey was criticized for her tweet in which she commented on Harris’ brown pantsuit.

“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you?” Nothing good, apparently.” the tweet read, which many deemed as racist.

“Nobody when this tweet was first sent out thought that this was problematic. It was only a few days later when some left wing activist got a hold of it and they were upset because I was saying that you shouldn’t have medical transitions for kids who are transgender,” Athey said.

“That sparked the whole backlash when they were looking for anything they possibly could to try to silence me, censor me, cancel me,” she added.

Athey said she will continue to work at the conservative media site the Spectator.

“It’s really the people who don’t have the kind of platform that I do that get fired for this kind of stuff who need to be thought of in this situation,” she said.

“If I can be fired like this even though I have so many allies at the station and in conservative media, think about all the people out there who have no recourse when this happens to them. It’s really really sad,” Athey added.