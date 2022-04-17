Author Alex Epstein: It’s ‘really important’ to stop cancel culture

Author Alex Epstein said he tried to prevent The Washington Post from attempting to “cancel” him after it published an article resurfacing articles he wrote in college.

“They had found my individualist writings in college which had said that Western civilization is superior, which I believe, but then they called that racist, which is crazy because it said specifically this has nothing to do with race or skin color, it’s about ideas and specifically freedom,” Epstein said while appearing on Hill.TV’s ‘Rising.”

In the article, which was published earlier this month, the Post uncovered pieces Epstein wrote for a conservative paper when he was a college student at Duke University, where he criticized non-Western cultures as inferior.

Epstein has argued that the shift in support of cleaner energy options is “immoral” because it denies developing countries access to cheap electricity. However, critics of him have pointed to his past comments about non-Western countries, questioning if he is interested in supporting developing countries or promoting the use of oil, coal, and gas, according to the article.

Prior to the publication of the article, Epstein posted a video to YouTube rebuking claims made in the article, including that he is racist.

Epstein said if he had not posted the video, then people would have attempted to “cancel him.”

“They’re one of the most powerful media corporations in the world. People start to tell my publisher, hey you shouldn’t publish this, they try and cancel me there. Even if they don’t succeed at that they try to tell retailers to pull the book,” Epstein said.

“It’s really important when you are unjustly attacked to publicly preempt it if you can,” he added.