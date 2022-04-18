Rising: April 18, 2022

Ukraine REFUSES surrender of Mariupol, 4 mass shootings MARRED Easter weekend

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss gun violence and rising crime in light of multiple mass shootings over the weekend.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) A view of destroyed during a heavy fighting part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Ryan Grim: Politicians SHAMELESSLY turn to CRYPTO PACs to revive failing campaigns

Ryan Grim explains the growing influence of Big Crypto in politics and campaigning.

Robby Soave: Twitter goes NUCLEAR to limit Elon Musks’ stake in the social media platform, adopts ‘poison pill’

Robby Soave describes the latest developments in Elon Musk’s attempted purchase of Twitter.

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) FILE – In this April 26, 2017, file photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Tesla CEO Elon Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Kim Iversen: Noam Chomsky BLASTED by liberals for anti-war stance, EXPOSING the new pro-war Left

Kim Iversen breaks down backlash to recent comments by Noam Chomsky about Russia-Ukraine.

Noam Chompsky, U.S linguist and political critic, gestures during a talk at the press club in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 26, 2013. Chomsky has become well known for his critiques of U.S. foreign policy, state capitalism and the mainstream news media. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)

Pence, DeSantis smell BLOOD IN THE WATER amid Biden’s flailing performance

Julia Manchester and Sam Geduldig discuss former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s renewed 2024 ambitions.

FILE – Former Vice President Mike Pence at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Pence spoke with two far-right Israelis with past links to a banned Jewish terror group during a visit to a hard-line settlement in the occupied West Bank this week. The visit to Hebron on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, was part of a tour highlighting the Trump administration’s unprecedented support for Israel and for its settlements built on occupied land the Palestinians want for a future state. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide. (AP Photo/John Raoux) FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, June 26, 2021, in Wellington, Ohio. Former President Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary. Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

RECESSION fears grow after Goldman Sachs says Odds at 35% in ’22, ’23

Author and host of What’s Your Problem podcast, Jacob Goldstein, reflects on the current economy and growing concerns about a future recession.

Jen Psaki DEFENDS calling Fox’s Peter Doocy a ‘son of a b*tch’

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react Jen Psaki’s appearance on ‘Pod Save America.’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)