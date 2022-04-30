Halper: Clinton’s Albright eulogy ‘out of touch’

Podcaster Katie Halper said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s remarks at the late Madeleine Albright’s memorial service this week were “out of touch.”

During a eulogy for Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, Clinton spoke about a remark Albright made during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, when Clinton was running against Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.).

“If, as Madeleine believed, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women, they haven’t seen anyone like her yet,” Clinton said of Albright (00:41-00:51).

Halper said the comment sent the wrong message.

“It just actually was a perfect example about how gender and feminism are weaponized,” Halper said while appearing on Hill.TVs “Rising.” 4:22-4:26

“I think it is kind of next level to use a quote that Madeleine Albright said which was very bullying of other women and anti-feminist and said about Hillary Clinton, I just think that is the part that’s so narcissist and out of touch, ie, aka so Hillary Clinton,” she added. (9:00-9:17)

“I think it just speaks to this total entitlement, there’s no accountability, she’s never been forced to kind of face the music every day. She blames Bernie Sanders and Russia for losing the election that she herself lost,” (6:01- 6:14).