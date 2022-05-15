Archila: Use the power of community to eliminate inequalities

Candidate for New York Lieutenant Governor Ana María Archila, who immigrated to the United States from Colombia, said she is running to uplift the voices of New Yorkers who are typically forgotten, in an appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

“I decided to run for lieutenant governor because this is an office that has been very under utilized, an office that has been used just as a representative of the governor in ribbon cutting ceremonies instead of an office that is actually lifting up the agenda and the issues that matter to working families whose voices always get left behind,” Archila said. (2-2:19)

Archila said if elected she would work to erase inequalities that hurt New Yorkers.

“New York is one of the richest states in the country but it’s also one of the most unequal and it’s unequal because of decades of policies that reaffirm inequality, and it shouldn’t be that way. New York should be a place where everyone can live with dignity,” she said. 1:22-1:36

Governor Kathy Hochul chose Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) as her lieutenant governor and running mate, after her former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned amid a campaign finance scandal. Archila has been endorsed by a number of state democrats.

Archila said New York has not only been welcoming to her, but also taught her the power of organizing.

“I came to the U.S. when I was 17 years old and it was in New York that I found a new home, a place that welcomed me. It was in New York I found the safety to love who I love, to be Queer to be proud. It was in New York where my children were born and it’s in New York where I learned about the power that is unleashed when people organize,” Archila said. (00:43- 1:04)

Archila said her experience as an organizer has taught her that communities know best about solutions to their problems.

“My experience as an organizer helps me bring that sort of sensibility of knowing that communities who are facing the challenges of these policies that reaffirm inequality also have the solutions, and we need to listen to them,” Archila said. (2:10-2:34)