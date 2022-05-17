trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Hill.TV

Former FDA official says parents should have been warned sooner of baby formula shortage

by Brad Dress - 05/17/22 10:01 PM ET

A former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) associate commissioner on Monday said the federal government should have warned parents sooner of a coming baby formula shortage after it shut down a major production plant in Michigan.

Peter Pitts told Hill.TV the FDA did the right thing in shutting down the Abbott Nutrition plant in February, saying safety is always paramount. But the FDA failed to adequately prepare the public for the shutdown, he added.

“What they should have done was begin a very robust education campaign to let parents know that in a couple weeks down the line, there might be spot shortages,” he said. “They should have talked to retail outlets and stopped hoarding there — they didn’t. So that’s bad on the FDA.”

The FDA reached a deal with Abbott on Monday to re-open the Michigan plant, which is expected to come back online in about two weeks. The agency shuttered the plant following reports of four infants coming down with a rare bacteria infection after ingesting products from the plant.

Pitts said that because the baby formula industry is dominated by a just a few producers, there could be more shortages in the future when complications arise.

“The bigger shot across the bow here is baby formula is a consolidated industry,” he said. “When one goes offline — whether it’s a safety issue or an earthquake or god forbid a terrorist attack — a shortage is going to happen.”

Tags baby formula FDA Peter Pitts shortage

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina
  2. Live results: Idaho, Kentucky, North ...
  3. Biden-Bezos feud escalates
  4. Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin ...
  5. Mullin legislation would expunge ...
  6. Mastriano wins Pennsylvania GOP ...
  7. Live coverage: Mastriano wins in ...
  8. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  9. Five things to know about long COVID
  10. Live AP results: Pennsylvania primary
  11. Maye Musk featured on SI swimsuit ...
  12. Esper reignites debate over speaking ...
  13. Fetterman stroke throws curve into ...
  14. WATCH: New UFO footage declassified ...
  15. Fetterman wins Pennsylvania ...
  16. Biden says Democrats are united ...
  17. Five things to know about the UFO ...
  18. Supreme Court makes latest slice in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video