Conservative researcher says Texas social media law won’t proliferate violence

A policy director at the Conservative Partnership Institute on Tuesday pushed back against claims that a Texas law prohibiting political censorship on social media platforms would allow for the proliferation of violence, arguing it was “viewpoint-based” and that clear illegal behaviors would still be censored.

Rachel Bovard told Hill.TV that under the Texas law, “entire categories of content are still illegal,” such as violent posts or nudity.

“The issue I have with the way this law is being framed is that it’s constantly being put forward as content based when it’s actually just viewpoint based,” she said, saying mass shooters would not be given space to post violent content as feared.

“The platform could come up with a definition of incitement to violence,” she continued. “What they can’t do is this sort of give and take, and say, ‘Well this person’s viewpoint is harassing but this person discussing the same thing is not.’ That’s what this law is getting at, that we can treat all comers equally.”

Texas is wrapped up in litigation with the social media law, which passed in September. The challenge could be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court after opponents of the law submitted a request to block the law from taking effect. An appeals court has already lifted a block on the law.

The law prohibits social media companies with 50 million or more monthly users from banning, censoring or otherwise punishing users based on their political views. It came after conservative politicians, including former President Trump, expressed outrage after being banned or censored on Twitter, Facebook and other social platforms.

But the mass shooter in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month drew heightened scrutiny to the law after it was reported he posted a manifesto on social media forum 4chan and live-streamed the shooting on Twitch.

Bovard reiterated that violent content would not be allowed under the Texas law and said any censorship efforts against users goes through the courts and is ultimately decided by a jury.

“We’re taking some of these very difficult decisions,” she said, “and putting them back into the hands of the people.”