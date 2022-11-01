What America’s Thinking: October 21, 2022
The Senate race in Ohio is in a dead heat. Who will come out on top? AND Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Emerson College’s Spencer Kimball discusses the motivating factors driving voters in Ohio. Then, Julia Manchester and Rafael Bernal talk about why pollsters have a particularly tough time predicting how voters in Nevada will cast their ballots.
