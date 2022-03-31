Rising: March 31, 2022

WAPO finally ADMITS Hunter Biden laptop REAL. CNN: The president’s son could be INDICTED

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss The Washington Post’s newfound interest in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.’

In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. Hunter Biden is expressing regret for being discharged from the Navy Reserve amid published reports that he tested positive for cocaine. The Wall Street Journal reports that Hunter Biden failed the drug test last year and was discharged in February. In a statement issued Thursday, Oct. 16, Biden doesn’t say why he was discharged. He says he’s embarrassed that his actions led to his discharge and that he respects the Navy’s decision.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Robby Soave: Mask INSANITY! The colleges that still—STILL—have mask mandates

Robby Soave questions why colleges and universities in the U.S. continue to implement mask mandates.

Ryan Grim: SHOCK government report reveals Medicare RAPIDLY being PRIVATIZED

Ryan Grim details a recent Medicare for All hearing on the Hill.

So-called CONSPIRACY ‘New World Order’ now touted by China, Russia, Biden, Klaus Schwab: Kim Iversen

Kim Iversen breaks down what the ‘New World Order’ is.

President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country’s fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote address for the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Xi called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a veiled swipe at the United States. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

NYC mayor BULLDOZES homeless encampments as rent skyrockets to RECORD HIGHS

Olayemi Olurin and Amy Tarkanian discuss solutions to homelessness in light of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ latest move to clear out the city’s homeless encampments.

A homeless person sleeps under blankets next to a shopping cart of belongings in a New York subway station, on Jan. 9, 2018. New York Mayor Eric Adams is announcing a plan to boost safety in the city’s sprawling subway network and try to stop homeless people from sleeping on trains or living in stations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Nurse sentenced to 6 YEARS IN JAIL, violence SURGES towards healthcare professionals

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave react to the case of a nurse sentenced to six years in jail for negligent homicide.

In this May 7, 2020, Luke photo, medical staff from Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital put on protective equipment as they work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the hospital in Gallup, N.M. New Mexico had a nursing shortage even before the pandemic and advocates are now trying to convince lawmakers to boost funding to increase capacity at the state’s nursing schools. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee,File)

EXCLUSIVE Poll: Fetterman ahead in PA Democratic Senate race

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari previews new data on the state of Pennsylvania gubernatorial and Senate races.

In this photo made on Friday, March 4, 2022, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visits with people attending a Democratic Party event for candidates to meet and collect signatures for ballot petitions for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election, at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa. Fetterman is running for the party nomination for the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., speaks during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Facebook bubs TikTok ‘THREAT to society’, Meta pays GOP firm to SMEAR platform

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss competition and monopoly in Big Tech.