Rising: April 4, 2022

Zelenskyy pleads with Hollywood at the Grammys, video purports to show executed Ukrainian civilians

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appearance at the Grammys last night.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) A demonstrator holds a placard of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a blood-smeared hand and a ribbon in the colors of the Ukraine flag during a rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday’s election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fauci & Collins shut down LAB LEAK investigation as late as JUNE 2021, top biologist says: Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair’s Katherine Eban answers Ryan Grim and Robby Soave’s questions about her new lab leak reporting.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, March, 10, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak as Vice President Mike Pence, second from left gestures to a display. Also onstage from left are U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Pence, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Ryan Grim: Lab leak theory given HUGE boost with NEW documents & interviews

Ryan Grim breaks down new reporting from Vanity Fair about the NIH’s possible funding of gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

Mainstream media in DENIAL about how BADLY they screwed up Hunter Biden laptop story: Robby Soave

Robby Soave reflects on lessons to be learned from the media misfire on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Kim Iversen: Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP shows natural immunity WORKS. ADE, fertility unknown

Kim Iversen reviews newly released documents related to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine research.

According to the CDC people who were unvaccinated and did not have prior COVID-19 infection remain at the highest risk of infection and hospitalization. Those who were previously infected, both with or without prior vaccination, had the greatest protection.

Additionally, a study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

More than 559 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 28, 2022. According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event. An adverse event can be caused by the vaccine or can be caused by a coincidental event not related to the vaccine.

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.

There is limited research on COVID-19 vaccination and the menstrual cycle. However, research to date has found no meaningful change in menstrual cycle length associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

Currently, no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause male fertility problems. A recent small study of 45 healthy men who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine looked at sperm characteristics, like quantity and movement, before and after vaccination. Researchers found no significant changes in these sperm characteristics after vaccination. However, one study found that COVID-19 infection may be associated with a decline in fertility for men for up to 60 days after infection.

The National Library of Medicine defines ADE as the enhancement of virus entry and replication. ADE not only promotes the virus to be recognized by the target cell and enters the target cell, but also affects the signal transmission in the target cell. Studies show that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 RBD or inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine can cause a strong neutralizing antibody response in rodents, and antiserum does not mediate ADE.

Trump backs SARAH PALIN for Congress as she stages political COMEBACK

Colin Rogero and Inez Stepman react to Sarah Palin’s new campaign for Congress.

Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Sarah Palin on Friday, April 1, 2022 shook up an already unpredictable race for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, filing paperwork to join a field of at least 40 candidates seeking to fill the seat that had been held for 49 years by the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last month. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Jen Psaki JUMPING SHIP for comfy new spot at MSNBC: Report

Batya Ungar-Sargon reacts to reporting that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will soon resign from her position in the Biden administration.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SHOCK Victory: Workers form Amazons’ FIRST EVER union

Status Coup News’ Jordan Chariton reviews how the Amazon Labor Union successfully created the retail giant’s first unionized workplace ever. Watch Status Coup News’ ongoing coverage here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0pCsHlEEmCfxllZSlRB2Og

Staten Island based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union organizer Chris Smalls celebrates after getting the voting results to unionize Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amazon workers in Staten Island, N.Y. voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Earlier in the day, Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, delivered “Authorization of Representation” forms to the National Labor Relations Board in New York, as Union organizer have delivered more than 2,000 signatures to federal labor officials in a bid to unionize workers at Amazon’s Staten Island distribution center. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)