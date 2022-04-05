Rising: April 5, 2022

Biden RESISTS calling Bucha massacre ‘genocide’

Satellite images add to evidence that Russians slaughtered Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, according to a new investigation by the New York Times. Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss.

Robby Soave: Art Exhibit CANCELED at Princeton, Woke Left Takeover On Campuses?

Robby Soave previews the cancellation of a Jewish art exhibit at Princeton University.

Phrases like “PAY RAISE” & “RESTROOM” banned by new Amazon worker CHAT APP

Ryan Grim reviews the keywords Amazon will block workers from using in its company chat software.

FILE – In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, N.Y., and Bessemer, Ala., will determine whether or not they want to form a union. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

Kim Iversen: No FLUB— Biden AGAIN calls for Putin REGIME CHANGE, provokes another FOREVER WAR?

Kim Iversen makes the case for prioritizing peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, April 4, 2022, as he returns to Washington and the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Elon Musk JOINS Twitter board of directors after becoming largest shareholder

Julia Manchester and Rachel Bovard discuss Elon Musk’s purchase of 9.2% stake in Twitter.

FILE -Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo a screen shows the price of Twitter stock at the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Romney, Murkowski PUSH THROUGH Brown Jackson SCOTUS confirmation after cmte DEADLOCK

Julia Manchester and Rachel Bovard discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee’s deadlock on moving forward with the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With no Supreme Court opening to slow them, President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are putting judges on federal trial and appellate courts at a much faster clip than any of Biden’s recent predecessors. Eight judges already have been confirmed, including potential Supreme Court pick Brown Jackson to the federal appeals court in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE – Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives to watch a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live-streamed into the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, March 16, 2022. Lawmakers seemed on the brink of clinching a bipartisan compromise Thursday, March 31, to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19. Romney said bargainers had reach an agreement in principle on a package but said it was still being drafted. Other senators were less definitive but none contested that a deal was near. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Black Lives Matter secretly bought a $6M HYPE HOUSE

Investigative journalist Sean Kevin Campbell details his reporting on the $6M Southern California home purchased by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

A woman holds a “Black Lives Matter,” flag during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The tensions in the United States over racism and policing are a likely target for efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. That’s according to lawmakers and experts, who say there are signs that Russia is seeking to exploit the divide. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GOP plans to END ASYLUM at the border in exchange for COVID relief deal

Political reporter for The Hill, Julia Manchester, breaks down why moderate Democrats are buckling down on immigration as they face Republican midterm challengers.

Midterms: Trans women in sports TAKE PRECEDENCE over kitchen table issues for some GOP

Political reporter for The Hill, Julia Manchester, describes how Republicans plan to leverage the issue of transgender athletes during midterms.