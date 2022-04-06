Rising: April 6, 2022

Obama RETURNS to White House. Biden, Harris DESPERATE for boost

Briahna Joy Gray reacts to the Biden administration’s extension of the federal student loan repayment pause.

Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as President Joe Biden shakes hands with former President Barack Obama after Obama jokingly called Biden vice president in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Ryan Grim: Kurt Cobain was a casualty of the drug war and our broken approach to treatment

Ryan Grim describes how an ‘all-or-nothing’ dogma is flawed in treating addiction. Watch Ryan’s radar on how psilocybin can successfully help treat substance abuse disorders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPa8l6UVSlA.

“Polly,” by Nirvana. (AP Photo)

Robby Soave: Unmasked Kamala Harris does photo op with MASKED DC school kids

Robby Soave criticizes Washington D.C.’s school mask policy as illogical.

Vice President Kamala Harris poses for a photo with students at Thomas Elementary School in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. During her visit, Harris announced plans to upgrade public schools with clean energy efficient facilities and transportation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Kim Iversen: Elon Musk bashes ESG scores championed by WEF and controlled by liberal ELITES

Kim Iversen breaks down what an ESG score is.

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE – People set up the main stage at the Davos congress center for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jan. 20, 2019. The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of world leaders, business heavy-hitters and other influential people, start online on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, for a second year in a row, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Deutsche Bank PREDICTS RECESSION as corporate America THRIVES

Max Alvarez and Pamela Denise Long discuss the future of the American economy and debate how government should address rising prices and record corporate profits.

The FBI is SPYING on you thanks to Jan 6: Report

Journalist and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori breaks down how the FBI failed to stop January 6.

FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A trial starts this week for a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, April 4, 2022, for the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Sean Penn INSANELY suggests US should threaten NUCLEAR war against Russia

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave debate nuclear deterrence.

FILE – Sean Penn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Flag Day” in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2021. Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the country’s conflict with Russia. The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military about the Russian invasion. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)