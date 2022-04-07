Rising: April 7, 2022

Fauci warns MASKS may come back, 4th dose efficacy SHORT-LIVED, Shanghai in extreme LOCKDOWN

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss the latest Covid-19 updates.

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci, the face of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, will deliver the keynote address at Roger Williams University’s commencement ceremony, the Rhode Island school announced Monday March 28, 2022. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

Robby Soave: Koch-Funded org SMEARED by progressive journalist for OPPOSING Russia sanctions

Robby Soave criticizes journalist Judd Legum’s reporting on a leaked internal email from the Koch family’s Stand Together foundation.

An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Koch Industries is planning to continue running two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn’t want to hand over the plants to the Russian government, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) FILE – In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Charles Koch, chief executive officer of Koch Industries, at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Supreme Court has ordered California to stop collecting the names and addresses of top donors to charities. The justices voted 6-3 along ideological lines to side with two nonprofit groups, including one with links to billionaire Charles Koch, that argued California’s policy violates the First Amendment. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Ryan Grim: Democrats who campaigned on their loyalty to Biden now undermining his major foreign policy fight

Ryan Grim breaks down a group of pro-Israel Democrats’ efforts to sabotage the Biden administration’s efforts to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran.

President Joe Biden talks as he leaves after signing the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making. It comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Kim Iversen: US admits to using propaganda to psych Putin out

Kim Iversen discusses the role of U.S. intelligence in manufacturing consent for intervention in the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials on support to aviation industry in Russia amid western sanctions vis videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) President Joe Biden waits to speak before signing the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making. It comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Pelosi TESTS POSITIVE for Covid, virus spreads through ELITE DC circles

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has Covid-19.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands as she welcomes Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore for talks at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TX Gov. Greg Abbott to send BUS LOADS of undocumented migrants to DC

Political journalist Rebecca Azor, Ryan Grim, and Robby Soave discuss renewed tensions at the southern border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a primary election night event, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) FILE – Nicaraguan migrants walk on the US-Mexico border, in Algodones, Baja California, Mexico, Dec. 2, 2021. The group walked into the U.S. and turned themselves over to the border patrol asking for asylum. The Biden administration has a draft plan to end sweeping asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the plans. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)

Biden SANCTIONS Putin’s daughters, sends ANOTHER $100 Million to Ukraine

Independent journalist Manny Marotta breaks down the conditions on the ground in Ukraine and reacts to the Biden administration’s latest round of sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of agricultural and fishing industries via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)