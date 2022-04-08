Rising: April 8, 2022

USPS Master DeJoy bought THOUSANDS In COVID Testing Stock Before Biden’s Mail Order Test Deal

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave react to reporting that U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy personally profited off of the Biden administration’s free Covid-19 distribution plan.

Hunter Biden Probe NOT GOING AWAY. Joe Biden, Hunter MUST answer questions: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky discusses the future of Republican efforts to nail Hunter Biden for his foreign business dealings.

Biden BRAGS As Unemployment Hits Post-Pandemic LOW

Colin Rogero and Inez Stepman discuss the new March jobs report and consider how President Joe Biden should address inflation.

President Joe Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, April 4, 2022, as he returns to Washington and the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Fox News Viewers Were PAID To Watch CNN For ‘Fake News’ Study

Max Alvarez and Pamela Denise Long discuss media echo chambers and partisanship.

Amazon’s RIGGED THE MARKET, Looking To CRUSH Antitrust Legislation: David Sirota

The Lever’s David Sirota describes the Big Tech lobbying effort to stop Congress from regulating Amazon.

NY Dems Pay Their OWN Employees POVERTY Wages While Preaching Pay Equity: Report

Author of the Vulgar Marxism newsletter, Matthew Thomas, previews his own reporting on the meager wages some progressive New York politicians pay their own staff.