Rising: April 14, 2022

ARRESTED: Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody. Biden sends ANOTHER $800M to Ukraine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the arrest of suspect, Frank R. James, in the Brooklyn subway shooting.

Briahna Joy Gray: Pramila Jayapal ABANDONS Nina Turner, progressives with Shontel Brown endorsement

Briahna Joy Gray breaks down the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ controversial endorsement of Rep. Shontel Brown in her rematch election with Nina Turner.

Robby Soave: Warner Bros heeds DEMANDS to CENSOR gay dialogue in Harry Potter film

Robby Soave criticizes Warner Brothers for posturing as progressive but then censoring their LGBTQ content in China.

Kim Iversen: STUNNING new CDC mask data CHALLENGES the return to mandates, a look at the numbers

Kim Iversen breaks down the latest Covid data in cities where mask mandates have been reinstated.

According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

Everyone ages 2 years and older should properly wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public in areas where the COVID-19 Community Level is high, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the CDC the daily average of Covid-19 cases is 29,401. There are reportedly an average of 421 deaths per day and an average of 1,455 daily hospitalizations. In total 256,489,187 people have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s RAPID mental decline ALARMS whistleblower lawmakers: Report

Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray react to reporting that Senator Dianne Feinstein is experiencing rapid mental decline.

NEW LOWS: Biden approval SINKS over inflation, ‘recession shock’ coming

Will Jawando and Melik Abdul discuss how inflation has influenced the Biden administration’s popularity.

CRINGE ALERT: Ben Shapiro TAUNTED by vulgar college student over gender debate

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to viral video from Ben Shapiro’s appearance at a North Carolina ‘Men Cannot Be Women’ event.

Elon Musk makes $43B CASH offer to buy Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave debate whether Elon Musk owning Twitter would be a good or bad thing.

