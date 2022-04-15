Rising: April 15, 2022

Joe Rogan, Bill Maher BLAST woke culture for censoring lab leak theory

The Atlantic Council’s Jamie Metzl calls for a bipartisan investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.

Will Bernie Sanders run AGAIN? Progressives could have no standard bearer in 2024

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss whether the major parties will ditch their establishment candidates in 2024 in exchange for outsiders.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, listens as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Washington.

Voters RUN OUT of patience with Biden on inflation

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann debate the role inflation will play in the 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden speaks about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Teen mental health SUFFERED during Covid, 20% of US high school students considered suicide: Study

John Iadarola and Rachel Bovard react to shocking new data about teen mental health.

CTC Recipients ABANDON Dems, 46% Plan To Vote Republican In November

Will Jawando and Melik Abdul discuss the expiration of the child tax credit.

MSM HIDES defense contractor-ties of war hungry Ukraine commentators: Report

The Lever’s Andrew Perez reports that corporate news networks are leaning on hawkish ex-military officials— without disclosing their current defense industry ties.