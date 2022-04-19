Rising: April 19, 2022

Biden tells Obama he’s running again, CRATERS in support with young people

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe Biden’s 29% approval rating among 18 to 34-year-olds.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama shake stand together on stage during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Robby Soave: Judge VACATES ‘Unlawful’ federal mask mandate for travel, airlines FREE passengers

Robby Soave celebrates the end of the federal air travel mask mandate.

Pete Buttigieg AHEAD of Kamala Harris, AOC named in WaPo’s 2024 Dem candidate predictions

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate which 2020 Democratic primary hopefuls have a real chance at becoming the nominee in 2024 and/or 2028.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, with Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Kim Iversen: Former NATO analyst & top UN official says THIS is the REAL reason for War in Ukraine

Kim Iversen reviews the role of autonomists in the war in Ukraine.

METAL DETECTORS in the NYC subway? Mayor Adams floats new security measure after Brooklyn shooting

Olayemi Olurin and Darvio Morrow react to new data showing that American police budgets have remain largely stagnant through the past five years.

FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with the Tuesday, April 12, shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) FILE — Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people, April 12, 2022. The shooting victims of Frank James ranged in age from 16 to 60. Most of the wounds were to the legs, back and buttocks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Elon Musk is NOT the free speech KING the Right makes him out to be: Batya Ungar-Sargon

Batya Ungar-Sargon criticizes the Right for embracing Elon Musk as a way to ‘own the libs.’

FILE – The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) FILE – Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

HYPOCRISY at WaPo? Taylor Lorenz accused of DOXXING LibsofTikTok

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new controversy surrounding reporting from the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz.

Johnson & Johnson to pay $99M for role in West Virginia OPIOID CRISIS

Staff writer for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Caity Coyne, breaks down Johnson & Johnson’s contributions to the opioid crisis in West Virginia.