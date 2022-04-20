Rising: April 20, 2022

WH, CDC, DOJ scramble to keep “AUTHORITY” over travel mask mandates as passengers REJOICE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave predict the Biden administration’s next steps on the federal travel mask mandate.

Billionaires ATTACK FREE SPEECH on Twitter, et tu Elon?: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case against the influence of ‘megalomaniac billionaires’ in regulating content on platforms on Twitter.

Kim Iversen: Hypocrisy is STRONG as pro-Ukraine moral crowd REMAINS SILENT on Palestine abuses

Kim Iversen criticizes Pro-Ukraine activists’ silence on brutalities committed against Palestinians.

DEVELOPING: UK court orders EXTRADITION of Julian Assange to US

Briahna Joy Gray and Kim Iversen react to new legal developments in the case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

CNN+ loses ALL marketing money from Warner Bros. Is this THE END?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss why CNN+ misses the mark for young people.

DeSantis pushes to REVOKE Disney’s special status, critics say IT’S RACIST

Max Alvarez and Denise Long debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ strategy in targeting the Walt Disney Company.

Can the GOP WIN OVER disaffected Black Democrats? Panel debates

Maz Alvarez and Denise Long discuss whether the GOP can successfully recruit Black voters disaffected with Democrats.

Liberal ACTIVIST class is EXACERBATING the homeless crisis in California: Oakland Mayoral Candidate

Independent candidate for mayor in Oakland, California, Seneca Scott, calls for a post-partisan solution to solving homelessness.

NEW: Wuhan, US labs collude to DELETE DATA in ‘EXPLOSIVE’ legal deal

Reporter at U.S. Right to Know, Emily Kopp, details shocking a legal agreement that grants the Wuhan Institute of Virology the right to ask a partnering lab in the U.S. to destroy all records of their work.

Finland, Sweden to JOIN NATO? Nuclear posturing HEIGHTENS tensions with Russia: Lt. Colonel Davis

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis breaks down the risks and rewards at play should Sweden and Finland join NATO.