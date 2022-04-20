Former lieutenant colonel: Finland, Sweden would be a ‘burden’ to NATO

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis spoke against Finland and Sweden potentially joining NATO, saying he believes they would not be a benefit to the alliance.

“We have to understand that nothing is done in a vacuum and for Finland and Sweden to be added to NATO adds a burden to the entire alliance,” David said on Hill.TV’s “Rising” Wednesday. “And it adds yet another level of potential risk for the United States.”

Finland and Sweden both appear to be moving closer to applying for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Russia has said there would be consequences if the two countries try to join the alliance. Moscow has opposed Ukraine becoming a part of NATO as well.

Davis said the purpose of NATO is to add countries that would be a benefit to the alliance and its security.

“I think we need to take a hard, long look at this. We cannot rush this through and make a decision on emotion because people so much hate Russia,” he said. “We have to do what makes sense for American national security.”