California mayoral candidate: Home, drug policies exasberating homelessness situation

Seneca Scott, an independent candidate for mayor in Oakland, Calif., said two policies have fueled homelessness in his state during an appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising” on Wednesday.

“If you look at the actual policies that have led to this situation, you have to point to housing first policy and the relaxing of our drug laws,” Scott said.

Housing first policies aim to put all homeless individuals in permanent housing as quickly as possible, with critics saying it doesn’t help the underlying issues of drugs or mental illness that drive homelessness.

Mental health problems are prevalent among the homeless population, with no laws in California that allow individuals to commit mentally ill homeless people to a mental health facility, according to Scott.

Although Californians overwhelmingly support laws that would allow this to happen, Scott says the “elite” are against the measures.

“I think it’s a matter of political will and public will. The public-will is confused because we want to do good and we’re well-meaning but our political will is really the big part right now. That’s why I think the progressive left is having an issue.”