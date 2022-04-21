Rising: April 21, 2022

Bernie Sanders will run for president if Biden BOWS OUT: Memo

Briahna Joy Gray and Kim Iversen react to reporting that Senator Bernie Sanders may run for president in 2024.

Federal travel mask mandate ruling is JUST BAD LAW: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray analyzes the federal court ruling against travel mask mandates.

Tulsi Gabbard sends CEASE & DESIST to Romney, Olbermann over ‘Treason’ SMEAR

Briahna Joy Gray and Kim Iversen discuss the ongoing feud between former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Senator Mitt Romney.

ALL IN: GOP super PAC to fund $10M midterms AD BLITZ

Alencia Johnson & Emily Jashinsky discuss campaign finance reform and PAC money’s influence in the midterm elections.

Piers Morgan, Trump interview STAGED? Leaked audio shows NO Trump walkout

Briahna Joy Gray & Kim Iversen discuss Donald Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election and whether it will affect his future in national politics.

Epstein prison warden QUIETLY RETIRED during DOJ investigation of suicide

Briahna Joy Gray and Kim Iversen react to new developments in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

Fauci: LOCKDOWNS are for ‘getting people vaccinated’, NO CHANCE Covid can be eradicated

Briahna Joy Gray and Kim Iversen discuss Dr. Fauci’s recent statements on whether we will ever be rid of the coronavirus.

According to the CDC while COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely. Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible. Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time.

A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.