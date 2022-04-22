Rising: April 22, 2022

LEAKED AUDIO: Kevin McCarthy said Trump should RESIGN after Jan 6

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky kick off the first edition of Rising Fridays. They react to newly leaked tape showing Rep. Kevin McCarthy supported President Trump’s resignation in the days after the January 6 Capitol breach.

FILE – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Only ONE PARTY is serious about being pro-worker: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim makes the case that elections matter when it comes to supporting the labor movement.

Staten Island based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union organizer Chris Smalls celebrates after getting the voting results to unionize Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amazon workers in Staten Island, N.Y. voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) FILE – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., makes comments to reporters about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as he walks to the Senate Chamber for a vote, on Dec. 15, 2021, in Washington. Just over a year ago, millions of energized young people, women, voters of color and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the White House. But 12 months after he entered the Oval Office, many describe a coalition in crisis.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Team Blue’s culture war DELUSION is bad for the party & the COUNTRY: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky argues that Democrats need a concrete answer to the culture war.

DEEPFAKES of Zelensky, Putin go viral, changing PROPAGANDA WARFARE

CEO and co-founder of Metaphysic.AI, Tom Graham, details the role of deepfakes in the online Russia-Ukraine propaganda war.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question during a meeting of the Russia the Land of Opportunity Supervisory Board at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Macron vs. Le Pen: Could a far-right victory be a GIFT to Putin?

Senior affiliate for the Center for European Studies at Harvard University, Arthur Goldhammer, breaks down the state of France’s contentious presidential runoff.

FILE -Centrist presidential candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he arrives for a campaign stop Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. On Friday, April 22, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the BBC tweeted that Macron said France needs to be prepared to take up to 60 million refugees from Africa and the Middle East over the next 20 years because sanctions against Russia will cause economic collapse in Africa. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during a campaign rally in Aras, northern France, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Marine Le Pen is facing off against French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for the reelection in France’s April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Chevron THREW ME IN PRISON for taking on their human rights abuses: Steven Donziger

Human rights lawyer Steven Donziger details his almost 1000-day detention after taking on Big Oil. https://www.freedonziger.com

Joe Biden, Dems have JOKER-PILLED Americans into apathy about politics: David Sirota

David Sirota makes the case that Joe Biden and Democrats are helping Republicans convince the country that government and politics don’t matter.

President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

CNN+ SHUTTERED less than a month after launch

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the official death of CNN+.

This image shows the logo for the new CNN streaming service CNN+ which debuted on March 29. CNN’s brand-new streaming service is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (CNN+ via AP)