Rising: April 25, 2022

AOC & Bernie Sanders RALLY with Amazon workers, ALU. Voting for 2nd NYC union election begins

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinksy discuss a weekend rally in support of unionization at Amazon.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), left, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrive to a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. In the aftermath of their hard-won labor victory, Amazon workers in the New York City borough of Staten Island popped Champagne, cheered their victory and danced in celebration. But their jovial attitude will be tested by a company that seems likely to drag its feet to the bargaining table. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The CONSERVATIVE case for unionizing Amazon: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky discusses the sincerity of the right’s commitment to workers and gives her thoughts on the left’s “political posturing.”

Biden PUSHED on wage rule that would UPLIFT 30 MILLION WORKERS: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim explains how companies get around minimum wage laws and what Joe Biden could do to stop the practice.

President Joe Biden waves after speaking Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Kim Iversen: DISAPPEARED journalist, Gonzalo Lira, captured by Ukrainian forces found ALIVE

Kim Iversen details the controversy surrounding journalist, Gonzalo Lira.

BREAKING NEWS: Twitter reportedly plans to ACCEPT Elon Musk’s $43B offer

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to reports that Twitter is considering letting Elon Musk purchase the social media platform.

FILE – Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk’s lawyer says a federal judge would trample on the Tesla CEO’s free speech rights if he ordered Musk to stop talking about 2018 tweets saying he had the funding to make Tesla a private company. In a court document filed Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Lawyer Alex Spiro says a motion from a group of Tesla shareholders seeking a gag order doesn’t establish that Musk’s comments will prejudice the pool of jurors who may hear the case. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) FILE – The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Musk is offering to buy Twitter, Thursday, April 14, 2022. He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

NEW: US to ‘WEAKEN’ Russia, says Def Sec Austin during Kyiv visit

Team Rising weighs in on how the United States is dealing with the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Eastern Orthodox churches observe the ancient Julian calendar, and this year celebrate the Orthodox Easter on Apr. 24. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) President Joe Biden speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Joe Biden met with son Hunter’s business partner AT THE WHITE HOUSE in 2010: NY Post

Deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon, reacts to reporting that Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business partner at White House in 2010.

FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of the president’s eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Ohio to promote his infrastructure agenda. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Macron projected to DEFEAT Le Pen in French Presidential Election

Ryan Grim, Emily Jashinsky, and Kim Iversen discuss the results of the French Presidential election.

FILE – French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. After winning another five years in the French presidential palace, Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work straightaway on domestic and foreign policy — but he will soon face crucial parliamentary elections where he may struggle to keep his majority. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)