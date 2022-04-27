Rising: April 27, 2022

Rand Paul SPARS with Antony Blinken over NATO’s expansionist goals in Ukraine

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to yesterday’s Congressional testimony from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden’s strategy to PUNISH Elon Musk for buying Twitter REVEALED by Jen Psaki: Robby Soave

Robby Soave makes the case against repealing Section 230.

Madison Cawthorn implicated in PUMP & DUMP insider trading scandal: Report

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to reporting implicating Rep. Madison Cawthorn in an insider trading scandal.

Stocks SINK, market set for WORST month since April 2020. ‘We can’t sustain this’

Nicole Brener-Schmitz and Amy Tarkanian discuss the faltering stock market and its broader impacts on the U.S. economy.

MAJORITY of voters want Elon Musk to free Twitter’s algorithm: Poll

Morning Consult’s Chris Teale breaks down new polling on American adults’ views of social media content moderation and Elon Musk.

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard case highlights the impact of FEMINISM: Writer

Columnist and English teacher Auguste Meyrat makes the case that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship epitomizes our culture’s sexual dysfunction.

CNN lost nearly HALF of its daily viewers in a month

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss new cable ratings data.