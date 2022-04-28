Rising: April 28, 2022

Fauci says US no longer in a PANDEMIC, is he LEAVING the White House?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Dr. Fauci’s statements that the U.S. is “out of the pandemic phase.”

Biden has the power To CANCEL Student Debt, Waging CLASS WAR With His INACTION: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray makes the definitive case for cancelling student loan debt.

Bezos-owned Wapo SMEARS Breaking Points host, Saagar Enjeti, over Elon Musk Twitter spat

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave condemn The Washington Post for accusing Elon Musk and Saagar Enjeti of encouraging harassment of Twitter executives.

MD school district puts POLICE in EVERY school in response to school shooting

Will Jawando and Denise Long debate whether police presence makes schools safer.

Democrats have ABANDONED the working class, left without A Party: Union Tradesman

Union tradesman Russell Dalton argues that both parties have abandoned the working class.

Politicians PUSH for war in Ukraine, IGNORE crises in the US: NY Congressional Candidate

Candidate for New York’s 11th Congressional district, Brittany Ramos DeBarros, criticizes U.S. arms sales to Ukraine.

Amazon Given $400M In Tax Write Offs, This MUST End: NY Congressional Candidate

Candidate for New York’s 11th Congressional district, Brittany Ramos DeBarros, calls for the end of government subsidies for Big Business.

Pete Buttigieg DEFENDS Biden’s mask mandate appeal, EPICALLY fails on Fox

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the CDC’s role in deciding pandemic policy.

Kamala Harris TESTS POSITIVE for Covid, isolates AGAINST CDC guidance

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave criticize Kamala Harris’ pandemic theatre after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.