Rising: May 2, 2022

Pelosi meets Zelensky, Europe worried US DRAGGING allies into different war, $33B MORE for Ukraine?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Poland, and question whether the U.S. aims to engage in a proxy war with Russia.

Biden’s new DISINFORMATION board leader thought Hunter laptop story was Russian misinfo: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes the Biden administration’s new ‘disinformation governance board’ underneath the Department of Homeland Security.

AOC’s response to Americans who’ve already paid off student loans: not every program is for everyone

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate student loan debt cancellation.

Ron DeSantis has made Florida new GROUND ZERO for the culture war: Panel

Kristal Knight and Sam Geduldig discuss Governor Ron DeSantis’ stoking of the culture war in Florida.

Chomsky: TRUMP is the only Western politician who’s right on Russia-Ukraine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a controversial interview from Leftist thinker Noam Chomsky.

Elites, media BLOVIATE about democracy at TONE-DEAF correspondents’ dinner: Batya Ungar-Sargon

Batya Ungar-Sargon reacts to the biggest moments from this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

AOC, Elon Musk Go HEAD TO HEAD. CNN blasts Musk, Trump for opening ‘gates to Hell’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave criticize mainstream media’s coverage of content moderation on social media.