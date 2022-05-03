Rising: May 3, 2022

Roe v Wade overturned? Alito opinion fraft striking down right to abortion LEAKED

Dean of Berkeley Law School, Erwin Chemerinsky, answers Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave’s questions about the leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Fauci skipped Correspondents’ Dinner due to COVID risk… but he went to the PRE-PARTY?!: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hypocrisy in attending a pre-White House Correspondents’ Dinner brunch.

PayPal BANS independent anti-war journalists: Kim Iversen

Kim Iversen criticizes PayPal for choosing to cut off their services to some independent media organizations and journalists.

We reached out to PayPal for comment, they provided the following statement: We regularly assess activity against our long-standing Acceptable Use Policy and carefully review actions reported to us, and will discontinue our relationship with account holders who are found to violate our policies. We work hard to achieve the right balance and to ensure that our decisions are values-driven and not political. Per company policy, PayPal does not disclose specific account information for current or former customers.

NEW: Biden says Roe v Wade should be codified. Kim, Briahna, Robby DEBATE leaked SCOTUS abortion draft

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave debate the merits and downfalls of the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

US objective to ‘weaken Russia’ mirrors DANGEROUS tactics in Afghanistan: Dr. Trita Parsi

Dr. Trita Parsi makes the case that U.S. policy objectives in Eastern Europe have become expansive rather than defensive.

Elon Musk BLASTS MSNBC over Hunter Biden, Weinstein COVERUPS

Reason Magazine’s Liz Wolfe defends Elon Musk’s criticisms of the Democratic party.

FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of the president’s eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Tulsi Gabbard SLAMS Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ as a PROPAGANDA board

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the rollout of the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board, and address critics claims it is a ‘Ministry of Truth’.

Shontel Brown, Nina Turner Face REMATCH after Biden, Progressive Caucus ENDORSE Brown

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the rematch election between Rep. Shontel Brown and Nina Turner.