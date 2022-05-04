Rising: May 4, 2022

Hunt for the leaker: SCOTUS investigating abortion memo breach as protests mount across US

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave detail the investigation into who leaked Justice Alito’s draft opinion on abortion.

Fiorella Flores, center, a student at The Catholic University of America, joins demonstrators in protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. “Our campus claim to be 100 percent pro-life and despite advocates saying that, we came out to show that’s not true,” says Flores. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Dems WANT abortion chaos for fundraising gains: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray addresses whether a leaked Supreme Court draft is “out of step” with public opinion.

Kim Iversen: Lockdowns for life? Bill Gates reveals alarming plan to prevent future pandemics

Kim Iversen weighs in on Bill Gates’ plans to combat the next pandemic.

DEBATE: Are abortion rights a working-class issue or personal responsibility?

Team Rising weighs in on the Americans who would be impacted the most if Roe V Wade is overturned.

1M+ Camp Lejeune veterans, families EXPOSED to toxic water, Jon Stewart backs bill allowing lawsuits

Doctor Richard Clapp and activist, Mike Partain, detail the health issues veterans and families stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1952 and 1985 have dealt with.

Elon Musk Twitter takeover SCARES corporate America, woke companies THREATEN to leave

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss reports that Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public.

ACLU reveals they wrote Amber Heard op-ed, conflict of interest?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the ACLU’s claims that they wrote Amber Heard’s op-ed and timed the release.

Dave Chappelle ATTACKED on stage at Hollywood Bowl, Chris Rock jokes: Was that Will Smith?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the arrest of a man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle.

Same-sex marriage, contraception, and more at RISK if Roe V. Wade overturned: Olayemi Olurin

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, Robby Soave, and Olayemi Olurin debate whether the Supreme Court will make drastic changes to same-sex marriage and contraception next.