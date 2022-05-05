Rising: May 5, 2022

Biden BLASTS ‘ultra-Maga’ GOP for economic criticism as Fed raises interest rates to RECORD levels

Economy reporter, Ben Winck, discusses the anticipated hike in interest rates and what it means for addressing the national debt.

Fox’s Jeanine Pirro says SCOTUS leaker should be JAILED. That’s just INSANE: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray argues against calls to jail the person that leaked Justice Roberts’ abortion opinion draft.

SUPER-SPREADER dinner? Blinken, WHCD attendees test positive for Covid

Team Rising discusses reports that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a super-spreader event.

How cable mergers CENSOR independent journalists: Matt Stoller

Director of Research at the American Economic Liberties Project, Matt Stoller, explains why he says corporations routinely censor on their own behalf.