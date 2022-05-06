Rising: May 6, 2022

Pro-Life movement feels VINDICATED by Justice Alito’s robust rebuke of Roe V. Wade

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss the opposing views on the potential decision to overturn Roe V Wade with VP of Communications for Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Carroll.

Sam Alito Leaned On WITCH TRIAL Advocates Who Endorsed Beating Women In Overturning Roe: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim details the reference to Matthew Hale in Justice Alito’s leaked abortion draft.

Legacy Media IGNORES Class Blindspot In The Abortion Debate: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky explains that the “foundation for nationwide legalized abortion has always been fragile, but the media just wasn’t saying it.”

Vermont Congressional Candidate Lays Out Pro-Family Progressive Agenda

Vermont congressional candidate, Becca Balint, discusses her run for US Congress.

Nina Turner told she’s ‘not the right kind of democrat,’ says she’s now ‘UNLEASHED’

Former Ohio State Senator, Nina Turner, looks back at her rematch with Rep. Shontel Brown. She also details allegations that members of ‘the squad’ were threatened not to support her.

Democrats FLAILING in response to Roe V Wade memo leak, with no plan to protect abortion rights

Co-founder of UltraViolet, Shaunna Thomas, discusses the organizing efforts taking place ahead of the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe V Wade.

New York Times’ piece dubbing Tucker Carlson a ‘nationalist’ highlights MSM’s LACK of self awareness

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to a report that alleges Tucker Carlson is a nationalist and discuss his reaction to the piece.

FDA Limits Use Of J&J COVID Vaccine Amid Fears Of BLOOD CLOTS

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the FDA limiting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clotting concerns