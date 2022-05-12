Rising: May 12, 2022

Fauci minimizes impact of lockdowns amid record OVERDOSES, deaths of misery during quarantine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Dr. Fauci’s testimony before the House Appropriations Committee, where he answered questions about lockdowns and the lab leak theory.

THE REAL reason for baby formula shortage? Wall Street GREED: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray breaks down how short term profit incentives and anticompetitive business practices have led to the baby formula shortage.

Wealthy Democrats DUMBFOUNDED as Katie Porter warns of inflation PANIC

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the wealth gap between members of Congress and working class people.

Joe Manchin BUCKS Dems, Votes ‘NO’ To Codify Roe. Kamala Harris Suggests REPLACING HIM

Olayemi Olurin and Denise Long discuss the Senate’s failure to codify Roe v. Wade.

CRYPTO CRASH: Bad gov. regulations responsible?

Reason magazine’s Liz Wolfe lays out the reasons behind crypto’s current volatility.

Shireen Abu Akleh murdered by Israeli forces. MSM, State Department WHITEWASH shooting: Katie Halper

Katie Halper argues that Western media’s coverage of the murder of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is reflective of Israel’s ability to act with impunity.

Potential OCTOGENARIAN presidency raises necessary questions about age & politics: Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss whether age should be considered when judging a politician’s judgment and communication abilities.