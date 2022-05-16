Rising: May 16, 2022

Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, killed 10 while livestreaming massacre: Authorities

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the threat of white supremacy in light of Saturday’s tragic grocery store shooting.

Netflix FIGHTS BACK against censorship, tells woke employees to QUIT if offended: Robby Soave

Robby Soave commends Netflix for maintaining its commitment to freedom of speech and expression.

Fauci says NO to serving under Trump again, would rather LEAVE White House

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci that he would not work under former President Donald Trump again.

Elon Musk Twitter deal ON HOLD, Musk accused of VIOLATING NDA

Kat Rosenfield and Jeff Charles react to turbulence in Elon Musk’s attempted purchase of Twitter.

FDA BEHIND the curve on formula shortage, FAMILIES now paying the price: Fmr official

Former FDA associate commissioner, Peter Pitts, breaks down the red tape limiting American families’ access to baby formula.

Jeff Bezos CLAPS BACK at Biden for saying inflation is corporations’ fault

Batya Ungar-Sargon reacts to Jeff Bezos’ criticism of the Biden administration’s narrative on inflation.

NATO expansion on Russia’s BORDER? Sweden & Finland to make alliance bids, cite Ukraine invasion

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave consider whether Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO will be successful.

NEW: SCOTUS releases immigration, Ted Cruz V FEC opinions. SILENT on abortion decision

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the future of the Supreme Court in light of the recent draft opinion leak.