Rising: May 18, 2022

Hunter Biden-linked PROBE shuttered? DOJ ends investigation into foreign lobbying shop

An attorney for the the Democratic lobbying firm, Blue Star Strategies, says the DOJ inquiry into the firm’s lobbying efforts on behalf of the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, has closed with “no finding of any wrongdoing.” Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray discuss.

The Great Replacement Theory, is Tucker right?: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray takes a closer look at The Great Replacement theory, and argues that liberal media’s focus on Tucker Carlson is a red herring.

In this March 2, 20217, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. A steady criticism of COVID vaccine mandates by figures on Fox News has drawn attention to its own company’s stringent rules on the topic — even from President Joe Biden. Carlson devoted nearly the first 20 minutes of his show on Sept. 15, 2020, to Biden’s COVID efforts, saying the rules require people to submit to being bullied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Kim Iversen: Some experts warn OVER-VAXXING could weaken the immune system

Kim Iversen discusses the debate around whether COVID-19 vaccines weaken the immune system, and how booster shots might affect antibodies.

The CDC says the risk for covid increases steadily as you age, and it’s not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible. Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. According to the CDC people who were unvaccinated and did not have prior COVID-19 infection remain at the highest risk of infection and hospitalization.

Those who were previously infected, both with or without prior vaccination, had the greatest protection. Additionally, a study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

The CDC says Getting a booster enhances or restores protection against COVID-19, which may have decreased over time. People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive 4 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine—a primary series of 3 doses, plus, when eligible, 1 booster dose.

In March of 2022, the CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.

The CDC says layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Everyone ages 2 years and older should properly wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public in areas where the COVID-19 Community Level is high, regardless of vaccination status.

According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event. According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant.

Twitter Exec MOCKS Elon Musk for having Asperger’s in new Project Veritas recording

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to more leaked Project Veritas video showing Twitter executives

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk’s electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Elon Musk announced on Friday, May 13, 2022, that his plan to buy Twitter in a proposed $44 billion deal is “temporarily on hold” as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts it has. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Buffalo suspect had MONTHS of racist, antisemitic messages. Mental illness blame reductive: Panel

Max Alvarez and Denise Long discuss messages that appear to show the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting suspect’s months-long plan to carry out the attack, and also weigh in on President Joe Biden’s recent condemnation of white supremacy in America.

John Fetterman DEFEATS estab. Dem Conor Lamb, Trump-backed Dr. Oz heads to RECOUNT

Julia Manchester and Kellie Meyer weigh in on last night’s primary elections, with a special focus on the races in Pennsylvania with John Fetterman’s win, and Madison Cawthorn’s loss in North Carolina.

Biden REVERSES Trump’s troop withdrawal, redeploys hundreds to SOMALIA

Dr. Samar Al-Bulushi discusses President Biden’s secret signing of an order authorizing the redeployment of special forces to Somalia, in efforts to target al-Shabab leaders in the country. This move reverses former President Trump’s decision to withdraw there.

NEW: Biden admin PAUSES disinformation board, WAPO’s Taylor Lorenz blames RIGHT-WING rhetoric

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and Kim Iversen react to the Biden administration’s ‘pause’ of the disinformation governance board.