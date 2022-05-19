Rising: May 19, 2022

Infant Formula Shortage Bill CLEARS House with 12 GOP votes, Biden invokes Defense Production Act

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s invocation of the Defense Production Act to address the country’s baby formula shortage.

President Joe Biden attends a briefing on preparing for and responding to hurricanes this season at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nina Jankowicz RESIGNS, good riddance to partisan disinfo HACK: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes Taylor Lorenz’s framing of Nina Jankowicz’s resignation as partisan and misleading.

Populists TARGETED in corporate coup? Voters are OVER Dems, REJECTING status quo: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray breaks down Democratic primary voters’ rejection of corporatist candidates across the country.

Kim Iversen: Piss Poor Ukraine War Reporting Insults American’s Intelligence

Kim Iversen criticizes the flow of information from Ukraine and quality of war reporting at ‘piss poor.’

According to reporting by The Washington Post, Information about the location and movements of Russian forces is flowing to Ukraine in real-time, and it includes satellite imagery and reporting gleaned from sensitive U.S. sources. “The United States is not at war with Russia, and the assistance it provides is intended for Ukraine’s defense against an illegal invasion, Biden officials have stressed. But practically speaking, U.S. officials have limited control on how their Ukrainian beneficiaries use the military equipment and intelligence.”

On May 8th, the White House released a statement saying in part “The United States will sanction three of Russia’s most highly-viewed directly or indirectly state-controlled television stations in Russia – Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company. All three stations have been among the largest recipients of foreign revenue, which feeds back to the Russian State’s revenue.”

According to independent journalist, Olga Tokariuk, Russia fails to make any significant gains in Donbas, heavy battles are underway. In occupied Melitopol in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian partisans reportedly blew up a Russian military train. Ukraine still needs more support to liberate its lands.

The Kyiv Independent is reporting that Ukraine intelligence is saying some Russian units refuse to fight. Siting The Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, journalists are reporting that several units of the 70th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade have already openly refused to take part in the war.

$40B Ukraine Bill headed to Biden’s desk, Rand Paul writes Op-Ed opposing aid

Nicole Brener-Schmitz and Emily Jashinsky weigh in on Rand Paul’s attempted blockage of the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill.

Inside BOTCHED US-Afghanistan withdrawal: Chaos, broken promises, & paranoia

Adam Weinstein discusses a U.S. government watchdog report released this week that reveals how the Afghan military lost power after America’s exit from the country.

Gas hits $4 in every state, stations prepare for $10/Gallon

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss rising U.S. gas prices, which have hit at least an average of at least four dollars across the country, and could get even more expensive.

Bush says Iraq instead of Ukraine in MASSIVE Freudian slip, users cite Curb Your Enthusiasm in GAFFE

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to former President George W. Bush’s apparent ‘Freudian slip’ when denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

NY Gov. Hochul targets FREE SPEECH, social media after Buffalo massacre

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to prevent radicalization after the Buffalo grocery store shooting.