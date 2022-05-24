Rising: May 24, 2022

FAUCI slams ‘cacophony’ of misinformation to Princeton graduates in commencement speech

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Dr. Fauci’s denouncement of misinformation, and discuss the role of the federal public health apparatus in creating our current political climate.

Johnny Depp defamation trial is a TRAINWRECK for Amber Heard: Robby Soave

Robby Soave breaks down updates on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, and reviews Title IX and its evolution.

Bill Maher: Trans is TRENDY. Critics say gov’t oppression is regional, not trans people

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the backlash Bill Maher is facing for segment he did on the growing rate of self-identifying LGBTQ people in the country, including children who identify as trans.

LAP DOG no more? Pence lays groundwork for 2024 bid: Report

Jen Perelman and Rachel Bovard react to reporting that former Vice President Mike Pence is open to running against former President Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Jean-Pierre ADMITS Biden admin does not ‘have a timeline” on baby formula shortage

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate the baby formula crisis, including President Joe Biden’s announcement of the first two Defense Production Act authorizations for baby formula manufacturers, Abbott Nutrition and Reckitt.

MONKEYPOX panic unwarranted, general public ‘NOT AT RISK’: Dr. Amesh Adalja

Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Amesh Adalja, M.D., answers Robby and Briahna’s questions and concerns about the monkeypox virus.

Pelosi DENIED communion in San Francisco over pro-choice stance

Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being banned from receiving communion at any San Francisco church by the the Archbishop of the Catholic Church in San Francisco, due to Pelosi’s abortion stance.