Rising: May 25, 2022

Uvalde school shooting: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in WORST school massacre since Sandy Hook

Briahna Joy Gray, and Robby Soave react to yesterday’s horrific Texas school massacre that saw 19 fourth-graders and two teachers shot to death.

Liberal pundit’s TASTELESS TX shooting tweet, is America the ‘greatest country in the world?’: BJG

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case against accepting the status quo in light of yesterday’s Texas school shooting.

World Health Organization treaty makes global POWER GRAB: Kim Iversen

Kim Iversen breaks down the WHO pandemic treaty, and the #StopTheTreaty hashtag trending on social media.

Gas up 35% since Biden championed ‘major effort’ to reduce prices in November

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave debate the path forward on inflation.

Politicians SHAMELESSLY offer thoughts & prayers to TX families while RAKING IN NRA donations: Panel

Tim Black and Amy Tarkanian debate the culpability of the gun lobby in mass shootings.

Biden’s HAWKISH vow to protect Taiwan will end with DEAD Americans & US at risk: Lt Col Daniel Davis

Senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities, Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, weighs in on President Biden’s latest comments on U.S. policy on Taiwan, and discusses his new op-ed in which he asks, why should American soldiers die for Taiwan?