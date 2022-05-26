Rising: May 26, 2022

Uvalde cover up? Cops tackled parents, trapped shooter in room with kids for an HOUR

Vice News reporter Tess Owen joins Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave to discuss the increasingly muddled timeline of Tuesday’s Uvalde school shooting.

Gun Rights Activists Must Be HONEST About The PRICE They’ll Pay For 2A Freedom: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray debunks a common argument against increasing restrictions on gun ownership.

Mass shootings like Uvalde are RARER than you think, more cops won’t help: Robby Soave

Robby Soave makes the case against addressing school shootings by mandating more armed law enforcement on school campuses.

Kim Iversen: Even HENRY KISSINGER says Ukraine should NEGOTIATE, not fight

Kim Iversen breaks down the unexpected anti-war stance of former U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger.

No immediate gun vote? Schumer searches for bipartisan path, Beto INTERRUPTS Abbott conference

Olayemi Olurin and Sam Geduldig weigh in on whether Democrats will be able to pass gun control legislation in the Senate.

WHISTLEBLOWER report on baby formula plant safety stalled for 4 MONTHS

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to reporting that a whistleblower complaint about Abbott Nutrition’s formula plant was delayed four months until it reached the FDA.

Zelensky speaks at DAVOS, demands Putin negotiate FACE-TO-FACE

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to Ukranian President Zelensky’s video appearance at Davos.