Rising: May 31, 2022

Trudeau aims to BAN hand guns in Canada, sparks PANIC among US conservatives

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss legislation that could put a national freeze on handgun purchases in Canada, and President Joe Biden’s visit to Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde police did NOTHING for 45 minutes while dying children called 911 for help: Robby Soave

Robby Soave is incredulous at the shortcomings in Uvalde police officers’ response to last week’s school shooting.

Kim Iversen: Joe Rogan warns against DISARMING population, gov’t are NOT the good guys

Kim Iversen breaks down the data behind commonly proposed gun control measures, and reacts to Joe Rogan’s latest take on gun reform.

Biden on gun reform: ‘I can’t dictate this stuff.’ Red flag laws, raising ownership age DEBATED

Executive director at Guns Down America, Igor Volsky, and senior editor of The Dispatch, David French debate proposed avenues of gun control reform, and the White House’s decision not to disrupt reform negotiations in the Senate.

Does TX social media law stop Big Tech from CENSORING mass shooters? Hosts & Rachel Bovard DEBATE

Policy director at the Conservative Partnership Institute, Rachel Bovard, defends Texas’ laws protecting free speech on social media.

Biden floats canceling only $10K of student debt, BREAKING campaign promise

Author and organizer Astra Taylor criticizes President Biden’s alleged plan to cancel $10,000 of student debt per borrower.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband ARRESTED for DUI. Will family power, wealth impact sentence?

DUI defense attorney Ryan Tait answers the hosts’ questions about DUIs in light of the arrest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, this weekend.

EU embargoes most Russian imports, ASIA now Russia’s largest oil buyer

Kim Iversen and Briahna Joy Gray discuss European Union leaders’ agreement to embargo most Russian oil imports, and Russia’s response to the decision.